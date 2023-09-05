Chrysella “Chrys” Daniel, 93, passed peacefully on August 31, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD with her family present. Visitation for Chrys will take place Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Madison, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the church with Pastor Peggy Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery, rural Chester, SD.
Chrys was born on October 20, 1929, to Christian and Mathella “Tillie” (Sundsbak) Uthe on their farm near Madison, SD. She attended school at Franklin and later Chester, graduating in 1947. She then attended Eastern State Normal School (now DSU) in Madison.
Chrys taught at Pleasant Valley School, a one-room country school east of Chester. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Farmers’ Union at the Sioux Falls Stockyards before beginning a 72 year relationship with the Madison Daily Leader. For 63 years she authored her weekly “Sampler” column.
On June 30, 1951, Chrys married William Daniel, Jr. in Chester and made their home and raised their family together on the family farm. Bill passed away in 2004. She later moved to Madison in 2009.
Among her many activities include: 4-H leader, Prairie Repertory Theater board, SD Young Men and Women (now YMW alumni), Entre Nous study club, and Writers, Inc.
Chrys did a lot of public speaking and wrote for the Sioux Valley Electric publication, where she also served on its member advisory council. She also did volunteer work at Sioux Valley Hospital and served her church in many different capacities.
When she was home, her hobbies included: needlework, flower gardening, interior decorating, scrapbooking, reading, writing, traveling, and attending rummage and auction sales. She loved to entertain guests into her home.
Chrys was honored as SDSU’s Emminent Homemaker in 1987 and her home was featured as “The Prettiest Place in the Country” by Farm and Ranch Living magazine.
Chrys is survived by her children; Jerri Lynn (Mark) Lilevjen, Colorado Springs, CO and their sons Benjamin, Luke, and Jacob; Dale (Janet Erickson) Daniel Minneapolis, MN and his children Caitlin and Evan; David (Connie) Daniel, Wentworth SD and their children John and Betsy; and Julie (Randy) Hansen, Wentworth, SD and their sons Collin and Cody; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Doug (Carol) Uthe, Sioux Falls; sisters-in-law Lavonne Uthe, Madison, SD, Lois Alverson, Madison, SD, and Helen LaValley, Overland Park, KS, several nieces and nephews, and many, many good friends.
Chrys was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, brother Reg Uthe, daughter-in-law Diane Daniel, and special friend Bob Foster.
In lieu of flowers, pay it forward; spend time with your family, visit your friends, be kind to a stranger and someone in need.