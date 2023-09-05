Chrys Daniel.jpg

Chrysella Daniel

Chrysella “Chrys” Daniel, 93, passed peacefully on August 31, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, SD with her family present. Visitation for Chrys will take place Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at United Methodist Church in Madison, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the church with Pastor Peggy Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery, rural Chester, SD.