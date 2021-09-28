The state Department of Social Services has been working throughout September to increase awareness of suicide prevention resources in South Dakota.
“For those contemplating suicide, often the feeling of being alone is overwhelming; but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said DSS Secretary Laurie Gill in a press release last week. “Sometimes even the smallest reminders that someone cares can change a mind on suicide.”
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota.
In 2020, 185 individuals died by their own hand in the state. In Lake County, between 2011 and 2020, 19 individuals died as a result of suicide.
Stephanie Moore, with Moore Counseling Services, which offers counseling services and hosts a loss support group in Madison, encourages people to open a dialogue with individuals whose behavior causes concern.
“It’s a relief to have somebody say, ‘You can talk to me about this’’” Moore said. “Let them tell you their story. Sometimes people just need to be heard.”
Often, a suicidal person’s choices will prevent them from getting the help they need. Rather than reaching out to loved ones, the individual may withdraw, fearing judgment when they need support.
“It’s not that they want to die. They want the pain to end,” Moore explained. They don’t need advice; they need someone to listen and perhaps offer help in connecting them to community resources, she added.
A pastor or caring family member may be a good starting point. Another resource is the 2-1-1 Helpline, Moore said.
“They have trained staff,” she said. Helpline staff is trained not only to assist callers but also to assess the risk.
For a high-risk suicidal individual, staff can contact emergency personnel to intervene.
Helpline staff can also help individuals develop a safety plan. This includes identifying people with whom the individual can talk and activities which the individual can do, such as going for a walk.
“Sometimes we just need a distraction to interrupt that thought process,” Moore said, explaining why doing something might help. Going for a walk gets the individual in a different environment which could change how they are feeling.
“Emotions are temporary. Sometimes we need to give it time and do something,” she added.
If individuals aren’t willing to develop a safety plan and follow through on it, that’s a red flag, according to Moore.
“If they aren’t willing to do that, we need to get them help,” she said. Another red flag which requires intervention is what is known as the “lethal triad” – drugs or alcohol, firearms, and anxiety or depression.
Individuals struggling with depression and anxiety who have tried therapy and medication may become discouraged because they begin to feel nothing will work, according to Moore. She said that is not the case.
“You’re in control of your treatment,” she said.
If prescribed medication isn’t working, it’s possible the wrong medication is being prescribed. Currently, genetic testing such as GeneFolio testing can be done to determine which medications may work best for an individual.
“A doctor doesn’t always mention that,” Moore said. Individuals may have to request this testing, which is available at Madison Regional Health System.
Similarly, therapy isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Therapists differ in their approaches and in the personal qualities they bring to a therapeutic relationship.
“Therapy is a lot like dating. You’re not going to mesh with every therapist you meet,” Moore said.
In addition to listening and helping individuals connect with community resources, it’s important to keep in touch, to follow up with those who are hurting, Moore said.
“We want to encourage South Dakotans to talk about suicide, whether they are contemplating it, know someone in crisis or are concerned about it in their community,” Gill said in a press release earlier this month. “Starting a conversation about suicide can help save a life.”
In addition to the 2-1-1 Helpline, those who have suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or send a text to 741741. The 2-1-1 Helpline can also be reached by text at 898211.