THE DEPOT BUILDING on S. Egan Avenue in Madison houses the offices of both the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Both entities lease the building from the city of Madison. Commissioners renewed the lease agreement request from the two entities.
The Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation will be allowed to operate out of Madison’s Depot building for another five years.
On Monday night, city commissioners approved a lease renewal request by both organizations for the building located on S. Egan Avenue. The new lease will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2026.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the city has had five-year lease agreements with the Chamber and LAIC for the past decade or so.
“Every five years, the lease expires and comes up for a new one,” he said. “We’re at the five-year point.”
According to the agreement, the two entities would continue to be able to use the Depot rent-free. Both would still contribute toward a building fund.
“Each entity contributes $100 a month into a fund for improvements, repairs and maintenance to the interior of the building,” explained Berreth, adding that the city would be responsible for the exterior of the building and mechanical issues like plumbing. “Should the lease ever expire…those funds would remain the property of the city.”
Chamber Executive Director Eric Hortness said that both organizations recently remodeled the meeting room and added new desks and chairs.
“We took that out of our budgets,” Hortness said. “That did not come out of the repair and maintenance funds.”
Berreth encouraged commissioners to visit the facility.
“To my view, it’s clearly more functional and useful for your entities as meeting rooms or for your board meetings,” said Berreth.
LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag said that the meeting room is used often.
Both Hortness and Rollag said they appreciate the space and price of using the facility.