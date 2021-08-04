Lyle Loers Aug 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lyle Loers, 83, passed away peacefully athis home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Aberdeen,Washington after a long hard battle withParkinsons disease. He was born on September17, 1937 to Glen and Agnes Loers in Howard,South Dakota. He married Virginia (Maley)Loers on July 29, 1954 at Howard, South Dakota.Lyle met the love of his life at the age of 13 yearsold; Virgina Maley. They later married and had 3children; Randy, Patricia, and Debra. They movedto California in 1956 where he had a successfulcareer in construction in San Fernando Valley,California. He helped build and was part investorof the Sea Scape Resort in Aptos. While inconstruction, he developed an interest in collectingtelephone pole insulators where he laterdiscovered his love for collecting antiques. Heretired from construction at the age of 43. Afterretirement, Lyle continued with his favorite hobby ofcollecting antiques. Lyle and Virginia moved back to Mitchell, South Dakota and were co-owners of DahlAntiques shop. They purchased and restored a Victorian home and was featured in a historicalmagazine. Lyle and Virginia were snowbirds and owned a number of homes in Arizona, Washington, andSouth Dakota. They later sold their homes in Arizona and South Dakota to be closer to their children anda full time resident in Aberdeen, Washington in 2012.Lyle lived for his family and worked hard for his family. We always said, God broke the mold when hemade Lyle. He was one of a kind.Survivors include his wife Virginia; 2 children, Debra Esty and Randy Loers of Aberdeen, Washington;Grandchildren Virginia and Lebaron Esty III of Aberdeen, Washington and Patricia Loers of Watsonville,California; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Eva, Betty,Ramona, and Gary; and his daughter, Patricia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Miracle Treat Day delayed until October DSU a step closer to securing on-street parking Robert Thesenvitz Bob Weber Fish die-off at Lake Herman limited to pond; lake not affected St. Peter on the Prairie offers visual feast, good wine Jason Ingber Minivan damages S. Egan building Madison police deal with three vehicle thefts Marie Hanson Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar