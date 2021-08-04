Lyle Loers

Lyle Loers, 83, passed away peacefully at

his home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Aberdeen,

Washington after a long hard battle with

Parkinsons disease. He was born on September

17, 1937 to Glen and Agnes Loers in Howard,

South Dakota. He married Virginia (Maley)

Loers on July 29, 1954 at Howard, South Dakota.

Lyle met the love of his life at the age of 13 years

old; Virgina Maley. They later married and had 3

children; Randy, Patricia, and Debra. They moved

to California in 1956 where he had a successful

career in construction in San Fernando Valley,

California. He helped build and was part investor

of the Sea Scape Resort in Aptos. While in

construction, he developed an interest in collecting

telephone pole insulators where he later

discovered his love for collecting antiques. He

retired from construction at the age of 43. After

retirement, Lyle continued with his favorite hobby of

collecting antiques. Lyle and Virginia moved back to Mitchell, South Dakota and were co-owners of Dahl

Antiques shop. They purchased and restored a Victorian home and was featured in a historical

magazine. Lyle and Virginia were snowbirds and owned a number of homes in Arizona, Washington, and

South Dakota. They later sold their homes in Arizona and South Dakota to be closer to their children and

a full time resident in Aberdeen, Washington in 2012.

Lyle lived for his family and worked hard for his family. We always said, God broke the mold when he

made Lyle. He was one of a kind.

Survivors include his wife Virginia; 2 children, Debra Esty and Randy Loers of Aberdeen, Washington;

Grandchildren Virginia and Lebaron Esty III of Aberdeen, Washington and Patricia Loers of Watsonville,

California; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Eva, Betty,

Ramona, and Gary; and his daughter, Patricia.