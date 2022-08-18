It’s a new year at the Oldham-Ramona School District, and Principal Andrew Johnson is ready to welcome students back with some exciting additions.
Along with moving to a 10-point grading scale in preparation for their consolidation with Rutland, the school is offering in-person psychology classes for the first time. To help with the weight of the new year, the school is enlisting some fresh and familiar faces.
Breanne Mack joins Oldham-Ramona as a student adviser after seven years of teaching psychology at Northern University. She is originally from Aberdeen, and her husband is a fellow educator in Watertown.
Mack said she feels ready to support the children with their social, emotional and mental health. She is also working toward her counseling credits and hopes to become a full-time counselor by next year.
Edward Smedsrud joins O-R as the business and computer teacher, as well as the assistant boys basketball coach and 12t-grade adviser. Originally from Beaver Creek, Minn., he is returning to teaching after a four-year hiatus in corporate America.
Smedsrud said missing the students and coaching were the main drivers behind his decision. Before his hiatus, he taught in various South Dakota schools, including on two Native American reservations. He said he is happy to be back and looks forward to the new year.
Kim Hyland has worked at Oldham-Ramona for eight years as an administrative assistant, but she is moving on to a new role as the school’s music teacher. She will also serve as the student council adviser.
Hyland said that her experience as an administrative assistant is invaluable as she transitions to teaching. She knows the vast majority of students by name and is already familiar with the happenings of the school. She said she is excited to begin and looks forward to connecting with students in a whole new way.
OTHER NEWCOMERS
Jessica Cox joins the school district as a new administrative assistant.
Monica Begalka is the new head cook.
Elena Salas will be the new assistant cook.
Kristin Hamman joins O-R as a new special education director split between Colman-Egan and Baltic.