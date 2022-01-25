Banner Associates will provide engineering services for a sanitary sewer improvement project on a segment of N. West Ave. in Madison.
Monday night, city commissioners approved a contract with the engineering firm to provide services such as prepare final plans and specifications, construction phase engineering and construction staking services on West Ave. between N.W. 6th and N.W. 7th streets. The cost is estimated at $46,900.
Banner did a similar study in 2020 for a sanitary sewer upgrade project on N. Olive Ave. between N.W. 7th and 8th streets, and on N.W. 7th St. from Olive to West Avenues. That project is part of the city’s Rural Development (RD) Phase 1B Improvements Project and upgrades the size of the sanitary sewer pipes to 12-inch pipes. That study also examined the potential to extend sanitary sewer service west of Highland Ave./US-81.
Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development, told commissioners Monday night that the one-block section of N. West Ave. was identified back in 2020 as potentially needing improvements, but wasn’t part of the scope of the initial RD project.
Hegg said that the city now needs this block complete so the RD Phase 1B project can continue.
“We need this block in order to go back the additional distance, in part to get adequate grade for the 12-inch to have enough depth as we head north and west to get up to (US)81,” he said.
The one-block location on N. West Ave. is directly downstream from the Phase 1B project.
In its letter to the city in 2020, Banner said that extension and expansion of the sanitary sewer in the Phase 1B part of the project would have “a direct impact on the capacity of portions of the downstream sewer.”
“Because this project is downstream of the RD blocks, the one-block project not only has to be installed so the RD blocks can be installed, but it has to happen first,” said Hegg.
Banner’s proposed schedule includes having 60% plans for city review by Feb. 18, having 90% plans and specifications for city review by March 18, submitting final plans and specifications by April 1 and beginning the construction phase in May.