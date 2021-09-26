Saturday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25
Pentagon Tournament
Orange Division, Pool A
Mt. Vern/Plank. def. P-Geddes
Orange Division, Pool B
Tea Area def. Winner
Orange Division, Pool C
Arlington def. Hamlin
Orange Division, Pool D
Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon
Orange Division
Championship
Arlington def. Platte-Geddes
Consolation
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin
Mt. Vernon/Plank. def. Winner
Fifth Place
Colm-Egan def. Mt. Vern/Plank.
Semifinal
Arlington def. Central Lyon
Platte-Geddes def. Tea Area
Seventh Place
Hamlin def. Winner
Third Place
Tea Area def. Central Lyon
Purple Division, Pool A
Alcester-Hud. def. Hitch-Tulare
Purple Division, Pool B
Oldham-Ram./Rut. def. Milbank
Purple Division, Pool C
Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
Purple Division, Pool D
Hanson def. Howard, 25-20, 25-20
Purple Division
Bracket
Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Irene-Wakonda
Howard def. Milbank
Old-Ram/Rut def. Hanson
Championship
Old-Ram/Rut def. Howard
Consolation
Alcester-Hudson def. Milbank
Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson
Fifth Place
Irene-Wak. def. Alcester-Hudson
Semifinal
Howard def. Bon Homme
Old-Ram/Rut def. Hitch-Tulare
Seventh Place
Milbank def. Hanson
Third Place
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bon Homme
Red Division, Pool A
Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17
Red Division, Pool B
S.Valley def. Elk-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15
Red Division, Pool C
Ethan def. Parkston
Red Division, Pool D
Parker def. GP Lutheran
Red Division
Bracket
Elk-Lake Bent. def. GP Lutheran
Freeman def. Ethan
Parker def. Sioux Valley
Parkston def. Dell Rapids
Championship
Parkston def. Freeman
Consolation
Ethan def. GP Lutheran
Sioux Valley def. Dell Rapids
Fifth Place
Ethan def. Sioux Valley
Semifinal
Freeman def. Elk-Lake Benton
Parkston def. Parker
Seventh Place
Dell Rapids def. GP Lutheran
Third Place
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parker
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 20
Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32
Belle Fourche 28, Chambn 14
Beresford 55, Hill City 0
Br.Valley 17, SF Washington 10
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, McCook Central/Montrose 24
Brookings 43, Mitchell 14
Burke 55, Colome 14
Castlew 33, Elk.-Lk. Benton 14
Chester 35, Canistota 26
Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18
DeSmet 44, Kimb/White Lake 0
Dell Rapids 29, SF Christian 22
St. Mary 34, Old-Ram/Rut 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 0
Faith 28, North Central Co-Op 12
Faulkton 50, Langford 15
Flor/Henry 63, Britton-Hecla 12
Garretson 35, Irene-Wakonda 14
GP Luth 51, Waverly-S. Shore 16
Groton Area 26, Ab Roncalli 9
Hamlin 44, Arl/Lk. Preston 0
Hanson 67, Deubrook 14
Harrisburg 38, SF Roosevelt 34
Herreid/Selby 46, Ipswich 28
Hitch.-Tulare 60, Est./Hendr 6
Hot Springs 49, Lakota Tech 0
Howard 47, Viborg-Hurley 0
Huron 21, Ab. Central 14
Kadoka Area 40, Philip 18
Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Harding Co. 18
Leola/Frederick 44, NW 14
Lyman 52, New Underwood 0
Madison 30, Canton 14
Milbank 34, Clark/Will. Lake 13
Miller/High.-Harrold 48, Jim River 36
Mobridge-Pollock 24, Webster 22
Parkston 46, Bon Homme 7
Pierre 24, Yankton 10
Platte-Ged 22, Wolsey-Wess. 12
RC Christian 34, Bennett Co. 14
Redfield 18, Deuel 0
SF Jefferson 35, RC Central 6
SF Lincoln 21, SF O’Gorman 17
Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0
Spearfish 30, Custer 0
St. Thomas More 36, Douglas 0
Tea Area 44, Watertown 13
Tri-Valley 42, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 21, Lennox 7
W Central 27, Dakota Valley 13
Winner 57, Wagner 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6