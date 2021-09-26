Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23, 27-25

Pentagon Tournament

Orange Division, Pool A

Mt. Vern/Plank. def. P-Geddes

Orange Division, Pool B

Tea Area def. Winner

Orange Division, Pool C

Arlington def. Hamlin

Orange Division, Pool D

Colman-Egan def. Central Lyon

Orange Division

Championship

Arlington def. Platte-Geddes

Consolation

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin

Mt. Vernon/Plank. def. Winner

Fifth Place

Colm-Egan def. Mt. Vern/Plank.

Semifinal

Arlington def. Central Lyon

Platte-Geddes def. Tea Area

Seventh Place

Hamlin def. Winner

Third Place

Tea Area def. Central Lyon

Purple Division, Pool A

Alcester-Hud. def. Hitch-Tulare

Purple Division, Pool B

Oldham-Ram./Rut. def. Milbank

Purple Division, Pool C

Irene-Wakonda def. Bon Homme, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15

Purple Division, Pool D

Hanson def. Howard, 25-20, 25-20

Purple Division

Bracket

Bon Homme def. Alcester-Hudson

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Irene-Wakonda

Howard def. Milbank

Old-Ram/Rut def. Hanson

Championship

Old-Ram/Rut def. Howard

Consolation

Alcester-Hudson def. Milbank

Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson

Fifth Place

Irene-Wak. def. Alcester-Hudson

Semifinal

Howard def. Bon Homme

Old-Ram/Rut def. Hitch-Tulare

Seventh Place

Milbank def. Hanson

Third Place

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bon Homme

Red Division, Pool A

Dell Rapids def. Freeman, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17

Red Division, Pool B

S.Valley def. Elk-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-15

Red Division, Pool C

Ethan def. Parkston

Red Division, Pool D

Parker def. GP Lutheran

Red Division

Bracket

Elk-Lake Bent. def. GP Lutheran

Freeman def. Ethan

Parker def. Sioux Valley

Parkston def. Dell Rapids

Championship

Parkston def. Freeman

Consolation

Ethan def. GP Lutheran

Sioux Valley def. Dell Rapids

Fifth Place

Ethan def. Sioux Valley

Semifinal

Freeman def. Elk-Lake Benton

Parkston def. Parker

Seventh Place

Dell Rapids def. GP Lutheran

Third Place

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parker

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 20

Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32

Belle Fourche 28, Chambn 14

Beresford 55, Hill City 0

Br.Valley 17, SF Washington 10

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, McCook Central/Montrose 24

Brookings 43, Mitchell 14

Burke 55, Colome 14

Castlew 33, Elk.-Lk. Benton 14

Chester 35, Canistota 26

Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18

DeSmet 44, Kimb/White Lake 0

Dell Rapids 29, SF Christian 22

St. Mary 34, Old-Ram/Rut 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 0

Faith 28, North Central Co-Op 12

Faulkton 50, Langford 15

Flor/Henry 63, Britton-Hecla 12

Garretson 35, Irene-Wakonda 14

GP Luth 51, Waverly-S. Shore 16

Groton Area 26, Ab Roncalli 9

Hamlin 44, Arl/Lk. Preston 0

Hanson 67, Deubrook 14

Harrisburg 38, SF Roosevelt 34

Herreid/Selby 46, Ipswich 28

Hitch.-Tulare 60, Est./Hendr 6

Hot Springs 49, Lakota Tech 0

Howard 47, Viborg-Hurley 0

Huron 21, Ab. Central 14

Kadoka Area 40, Philip 18

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Harding Co. 18

Leola/Frederick 44, NW 14

Lyman 52, New Underwood 0

Madison 30, Canton 14

Milbank 34, Clark/Will. Lake 13

Miller/High.-Harrold 48, Jim River 36

Mobridge-Pollock 24, Webster 22

Parkston 46, Bon Homme 7

Pierre 24, Yankton 10

Platte-Ged 22, Wolsey-Wess. 12

RC Christian 34, Bennett Co. 14

Redfield 18, Deuel 0

SF Jefferson 35, RC Central 6

SF Lincoln 21, SF O’Gorman 17

Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0

Spearfish 30, Custer 0

St. Thomas More 36, Douglas 0

Tea Area 44, Watertown 13

Tri-Valley 42, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 21, Lennox 7

W Central 27, Dakota Valley 13

Winner 57, Wagner 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6