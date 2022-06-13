Madison had the opportunity to host the South Dakota Association of Educational Office Professionals' annual conference for the first time in the organization's 42-year history. The conference began last Wednesday and ended on Friday.
One of the most important events during the conference was the banquet, held on Thursday evening.
The banquet began with a welcome by Rhonda Johnson, Madison Central School District's administrative assistant and Infinite Campus coordinator.
Years of service to the organization were recognized. Those who have served for 5 years and its multiples up to 35 were recognized and given pins.
One of the biggest awards, the Office Professional of the Year, was given to Diane Aus, Madison Central School District's bookkeeper. Aus' family also surprised her at the event, and she sat with them for the remainder of the evening.
"I wasn't expecting this at all!" Aus said.
The attendees then ate before a performance by the South Dakota 147th Army Band.
The Army band is based out of Mitchell and features nine members. The members play instruments such as guitar, keyboard and trumpet. They played some newer songs, like "True Colors" and "My House."
However, they also played a few rock classics, such as "Don't Stop Believing" and "Living on a Prayer." Many attendees got up to dance and clapped along to the songs.
Sgt. Lisa Groon, one of the lead singers of the band, took a moment to explain the band's purpose.
"We go to area schools and other events to recruit," Groon said. "These are places that support the military and music."
This banquet was also, coincidentally, Groon's final performance.
Following the entertainment, silent basket auction winners were announced, and the new SDAEOP officers were installed by North Central Area Director Marie Freeman.
The attendees then broke into social time, where they were able to spend time with friends they have met through the organization and have known for decades.
Charla Callahan, Madison High School's retiring office professional, said it was an evening to celebrate friendship and achievement.