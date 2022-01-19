Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/18/22 01:18 CFS22-00344 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO CHESTER

01/18/22 11:21 CFS22-00346 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/18/22 11:32 CFS22-00347 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.965451, -97.255869

01/18/22 12:18 CFS22-00348 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

01/18/22 12:42 CFS22-00349 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/18/22 15:57 CFS22-00350 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON

01/18/22 16:28 CFS22-00351 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SW 3RD ST MADISON

01/18/22 17:48 CFS22-00352 Parking Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

01/18/22 18:23 CFS22-00353 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

01/18/22 20:02 CFS22-00354 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

01/18/22 20:17 CFS22-00355 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone ROUND LAKE HILLS DR

01/18/22 21:13 CFS22-00356 Medical Patient Transported EMS 454TH AVE

01/18/22 22:41 CFS22-00357 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/18/22 22:57 CFS22-00358 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

Total Records: 14