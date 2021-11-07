The Madison Bulldogs will compete for the Class 11A football championship on Friday, after defeating the Dell Rapids Quarriers 38-28 in a tough battle Friday night at Trojan Field in Madison.
The Bulldogs are now 11-0 on the season, including playoff victories over Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids. They will play the Milbank Bulldogs for the title at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday at 2 p.m.
The game was another tight one in this long rivalry, with a scoreless first quarter and a tie at halftime. Dell Rapids scored first on a one-yard run by quarterback Austin Henry. The Bulldogs matched it with a one-yard run by senior Trey Smith, knotting the game at 7-7.
Madison scored twice in the third quarter with got another one-yard touchdown run by Smith, along with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Nate Ricke to Dillon Bickett.
Henry ran in for another touchdown for Dell Rapids to pull the Quarriers within six points.
Smith ran for his third touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter, but Henry came right back for Dell Rapids with his third rushing touchdown of the game.
The play of the night occurred in the middle of the fourth quarter. With Dell Rapids having just scored, Bulldog fans knew Madison needed a long drive and probably a score to secure the win.
On a first-and-ten from the Bulldogs’ 35 yard line, Ricke ran to the right, eluded tackles and outraced Quarrier defenders all the way for a 65-yard touchdown.
A touchdown pass from Henry to Dell Rapids teammate Landon Ruesink and a field goal by Madison’s Smith finished the scoring.
Ricke’s 65-yard run was only part of an incredible rushing night for the senior quarterback, who tallied 235 yards on the ground. In addition, he threw for another 187 yards on 13 completions. Ricke’s 30 rushing attempts was a season high by any Bulldog this year.
Bickett was the receiver of five passes, totaling 75 yards, and Peyton Wolf caught three others for 58 yards. Mike Peters, Kadin Hanscom and Mickale Dohrer also caught passes for the Bulldogs. Hanscom gained 45 yards on the ground on five carries.
Ruesink led Dell Rapids in rushing with 114 yards on 16 carries. Henry passed for 188 yards on 10 completions.
The Bulldogs will now prepare for Milbank, who Madison beat 9-0 earlier this season.
It was the lowest scoring game of the year for Madison. Milbank proved its defensive prowess by shutting out both its playoff opponents, beating #2 ranked Canton and #3 Vermillion.
Madison is seeded #1 in the postseason tournament.