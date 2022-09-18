Madison girls celebrate Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Zimmermann Drive: Homeowners maintain but do not own Tire Motive and Jack's Service Roundup: Chester drops homecoming matchup against Alcester-Hudson Madison's comeback bid falls short against Sioux Falls Christian Name Released In Kingsbury County Fatal Crash Interfaith group supports Medicaid expansion OR king and queen DSU students receive DoD scholarships MHS homecoming service project will comfort children Bulldogs edge Vermillion 3-2 to pick up homecoming volleyball victory Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists