.6 Miles of 459 th Ave Leading to Walker’s Point Recreation Area
To Pave or Not to Pave
If you haven’t driven out to Walker’s Point at Lake Madison lately, you probably aren’t aware that the
township road located at 459 th Ave off of County Hwy 44, leading to the park, was ground to gravel just
days before Labor Day, 2021. 459 th Ave is the main access to Lake Madison. Area homeowners,
businesses, and others who enjoy Walker’s Point for recreation, camping and/or to use the boat ramp
are quite unhappy.
Residents that drive this road regularly were not informed by the Lakeview Township Board about their
intentions to turn this road to gravel prior to it happening. Many are surprised that this road is even a
Township Road and not a County Road considering it leads to Walker’s Point Recreation Area with 45
campsites plus a major boat ramp for Lake Madison. Jacob’s Landing Campground, at least 55
residential homes, a Shouse development and over 100 storage units all use this half mile of road.
While cost is a factor, traffic is typically one of the primary factors when deciding a road should be paved
or not. Unpaved roads are generally appropriate for very low-volume roads. Major access roads are
paved because they serve higher traffic volumes and are much safer.
459 th Ave is a busy road where a number of people like to walk, bike and enjoy the outdoors. Besides
the campers and the trailers pulling boats and jet skis in the spring and summer, there are a variety of
recreational vehicles driving around from golf carts, ATV’s, to motorcycles, and lots of kids. The dust
and debris kicked up on this unpaved road is now a safety issue. What’s more, any chemicals that are
applied to unpaved roads to keep dust down may have ecological and health implications in themselves.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks completed a traffic count for traffic entering 459 th Ave and Walker’s
Point in 2021. From the information I was given, the average daily traffic level (ADT) entering 459 th over
a ten-month period was over 8,200 cars per month or approximately 275 cars per day. In the summer
months, it was closer to 400 - 450 cars a day. One-third of the traffic using the road entered Walker’s
Point, two-thirds was residential traffic or other traffic. For this reason, in the past, GF&P has willingly
cost shared for the maintenance of 459 th Ave, paying 1/3 and the Township paying 2/3 rd .
Considering GF&P is already maintaining the roads and parking lot at Walker’s Point, it makes sense that
these two entities should work together. The Township Board simply needs to meet with and submit a
cost estimate to GF&P. There may be other state funds available, as well.
I discovered a study done by the South Dakota DOT comparing the costs associated with different types
of roads. The study found that paved roads are most cost-effective at ADT levels above 150
vehicles/day. Gravel roads require much more frequent maintenance and repair efforts than paved
roads if they are to be properly maintained.
It was determined in the past that 459 th street should be paved unfortunately, our current Lakeview
Township Board neglected to maintain it properly and now choose instead to turn it back to gravel.
Travel volume of this road has not decreased and will likely increase with all of the new developments.
One of the considerations many had for purchasing or building a home in the residential HOA, The
Harbor, that 459 th leads into, was that the road was paved. An asphalt road has a massive advantage
over gravel roads when considering home values.
We are already experiencing ruts and wash boarding. With increased traffic there will be more wear,
and an increased need for blading and smoothing of the road surface. And did I mention the dust? In
addition to just being dirty, dust and gravel causes increased wear on vehicles and is very unpleasant for
the homes built along 459 th and the people wanting to enjoy the recreation area.
While not everyone who owns property at the lake is a full-time resident or a registered voter in Lake
County or Lakeview Township, they all MUST pay property taxes and a portion of what is collected goes
to the Township Board. While part-time residents can’t vote, they still have a right to be heard and
represented by the Board.
With all of the growth and future developments happening around Lake Madison, this road should be a
priority. The part-time residents, and visitors we have to our area lakes bring support to all of our local
businesses in the Greater Madison Area. The question is not does the road need to be paved, the
question is how are we going to get this done?
On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Lakeview Township will be holding their Annual Meeting and
Township Elections at Nicky’s Restaurant and Lounge in Madison at 5:30 pm. The Board is
made up of three supervisors (3-year term), a clerk and a treasurer (1 year term). One
supervisor, the clerk and treasurer are being elected at this annual meeting. Additional agenda
items will be discussed.
If you live in Lakeview Township, please make the time to come to the Annual Meeting on
Tuesday, March 1 st . All township residents have a direct voice and a direct vote with their local
government. If you use Walker’s Point and care about the road, make sure to attend and make
your voice heard!
Kathy Kontz