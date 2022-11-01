Lake County will have its first female sheriff when the current sheriff steps down in January.
On Tuesday morning, county commissioners unanimously approved appointing Sarina Talich to the position being vacated by current Sheriff Tim Walburg. Walburg notified commissioners in September of his intent to retire from the elected office in January 2023.
He recommended that commissioners fill his vacancy before he stepped down so he has time to train his replacement.
Talich will fill out two years of Walburg’s four-year term. She will officially begin as sheriff on Jan. 9, and her appointment will run through Jan. 5, 2025. She will be eligible to run for an elected four-year term as sheriff in 2024.
Walburg ran unopposed in the primary race for sheriff earlier this year.
During her motion to approve Talich’s appointment, Commissioner Deb Reinicke said she would be “proud” to make that motion. She also said she would miss Walburg.
Talich went through an application and interview process before her appointment. For the interview phase, Talich met first with county commissioners in executive session. Her second interview, which was held Thursday, was open to the public. She was the only applicant for Walburg’s position.
Talich has an associate degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University, and she completed training with the South Dakota Law Enforcement Academy. She has been with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years. She has also worked for the Lennox Police Department, the Tea Police
Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Centerville Police Department.