Issue: Can Dakota Energy withdraw from membership in East River prior to fulfilling its wholesale power contract (WPC)? Can it “buy out” of the contract?

• September 2018 – Dakota Energy’s board of directors adopts a resolution directing staff to obtain a dollar figure for the cooperative to buy out of its WPC with East River

• March 2019 – East River indicates the WPC does not allow a buy-out

• November 2020 – Dakota Energy files a lawsuit in circuit court against East River

• December 2020 – The case is transferred to federal court

• March 2021 – Federal judge grants motion allowing Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which supplies electricity to East River, to become a party in the case.

• April 2021 – Dakota Energy holds townhall meeting in which members are told they will not be allowed to vote on the proposal to leave East River

• July 2021 – Members file a petition calling for a special meeting at which they will vote on whether to proceed with the lawsuit

• September 2021 – Proposed meeting date for special meeting; Dakota Energy has indicated members will not be able to vote on whether to proceed with the lawsuit.