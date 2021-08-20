Dakota Energy v. East River Electric Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Issue: Can Dakota Energy withdraw from membership in East River prior to fulfilling its wholesale power contract (WPC)? Can it “buy out” of the contract?• September 2018 – Dakota Energy’s board of directors adopts a resolution directing staff to obtain a dollar figure for the cooperative to buy out of its WPC with East River• March 2019 – East River indicates the WPC does not allow a buy-out• November 2020 – Dakota Energy files a lawsuit in circuit court against East River• December 2020 – The case is transferred to federal court• March 2021 – Federal judge grants motion allowing Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which supplies electricity to East River, to become a party in the case.• April 2021 – Dakota Energy holds townhall meeting in which members are told they will not be allowed to vote on the proposal to leave East River• July 2021 – Members file a petition calling for a special meeting at which they will vote on whether to proceed with the lawsuit• September 2021 – Proposed meeting date for special meeting; Dakota Energy has indicated members will not be able to vote on whether to proceed with the lawsuit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular obit poncelet obit swier obit nangle Madison possesses new rules for raising chickens Kelvin Casper obit krahling Jason Ingber Matt Burpee Johnson complains about Woodbury Estates to commissioners City to discuss code enforcement in mobile home park Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar