Ramona American Legion & Aux.The Ramona American Legion & Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday, OCt. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramona Legion Hall. The program will start at 7 p.m. with Sabina, a foreign exchange student.80TH BIRTHDAYBob Graff will celebrate his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Birthday wishes may be sent to 22924 464th Ave., Wentworth, S.D., 57075.