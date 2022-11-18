We can see substantial construction progress on SW 10th Street in Madison, as a new assisted living facility and senior community is being built.
The development is east of Madison Regional Health, and will total more than 67,000-square-feet. The new facility will include 31 assisted living and 19 independent living units, with a workforce of 30 full-time people to include an administrator, nursing staff on-site, and maintenance and lawn care staff.
There is more room on the south side of the same property where townhomes may be built in the future. The developer would like to construct 20 townhomes. That’s a total of 70 new housing units that will soon be available, serving an important need in Madison and Lake County.
But besides new senior housing and the new jobs associated with it, there’s a bonus: It will help ease the housing shortage in other parts of the city.
We have no way of estimating how many residents in the new facility will be from Madison or Lake County, but we’d guess it’s a fairly high number. So for every person or couple who moves, their existing house will become available. And the vacated homes will probably span the spectrum, from large to small, from expensive to affordable fixer-uppers.
People who currently commute to Madison from elsewhere will have more choices here in town. Local businesses can recruit new employees more confidently, knowing that houses will be available.
We’re not saying it will be a perfect match between what is available and what people want or can afford. There never is a perfect match. But we believe the substantial boost in senior housing will have a great ripple effect throughout the community, and help address one of our biggest local challenges.