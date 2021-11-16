Story lies at the heart of the artwork produced by a former Dakota State University student who returned to campus last week to speak about his process and his current work.
Jerry Fogg, a Yankton Nakota Sioux tribal artist, met with students in the Trojan Center where his work stood on easels in the Queue. In a quiet and unassuming manner, he talked about individual pieces and the concerns which lay at the heart of each.
“I was trying to create something different than what other artists were doing,” he said of his elegant assemblages in an interview following the presentation.
For each, he gathers materials and then tells a story using those materials.
“I consider myself an artist, but under the art, I become the historian and the teacher,” Fogg said. “I take the topic and try to do what I know about it in the art. I try to make the story connect with what I have done.”
With his work he touches on history, current events and concerns he has about the future of the state. One piece, for example, is a reflection on what has come to be called the brain drain, the exit of many of South Dakota’s best and brightest young people to other states.
“When I did this, I had in mind one of the Capitol walls,” he said. The work could become a reminder to policy makers that their decisions impact the decisions young people are making about their lives.
Another piece reflected on the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. For that, he incorporated a painted rattlesnake skin to symbolize the pipeline which protesters called “the black snake.” He did a piece on voting, incorporating the Native American concept of the “red road” or right path for living.
While the topic of each piece is powerful, the pieces themselves have an almost classical beauty in their design that pulls the viewer in to look more closely rather than challenges the viewer to look away. Many incorporate historical documents, some of which he stumbles across in antique shops.
This is true of two pieces which reflect on the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn. In one, he found an 1876 map which he purchased for a dollar while looking for Beatles memorabilia.
“I was leery of putting artwork on it,” he confessed.
In another, he found an insurance policy that a young soldier in General George Custer’s cavalry took out prior to embarking on the expedition which would end his life.
“Hopefully, putting something on it made it a bit better,” Fogg commented.
Not all of Fogg’s artwork is protest work. He also creates pieces which honor Native American men and women, especially those who serve in the Armed Forces, and explore the Native American worldview, such as the hoop of life.
As he shared this work with his audience, he told the story behind each piece. For him, that is a key component of the work itself.
“When I make a piece of art, I want it to have a good story with it. I try to make it more interesting,” Fogg said. “If you have any interest, you can google it, find out more about it.”
Fogg, who studied art at DSU, named Oscar Howe and Don Montileaux as artists who influenced him. He also named Montileaux, an Oglala Lakota artist well-known for his ledger art depicting horses, as a personal friend.
Howe, who died in 1983, not only broke out of stereotypes for Indian art with his abstract depictions of the Native culture, but also influenced a whole generation of Native American artists by teaching art at the University of South Dakota.