Thursday evening featured Peter Hoesing in the most recent of the Madison Public Library and South Dakota Humanities Council presentation series.

Hoesing is an arts director at Dakota State University, an adjunct professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and an ethnomusicologist emphasizing in traditional Ugandan healers. Hoesing’s presentation set out to explore three questions: why we sing and play, why it matters, and how music makes us human.