Thursday evening featured Peter Hoesing in the most recent of the Madison Public Library and South Dakota Humanities Council presentation series.
Hoesing is an arts director at Dakota State University, an adjunct professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine and an ethnomusicologist emphasizing in traditional Ugandan healers. Hoesing’s presentation set out to explore three questions: why we sing and play, why it matters, and how music makes us human.
Hoesing began by inviting the audience to join him in a traditional Ugandan greeting song. The piece consisted of gourd rattles and vocals from Hoesing and a single response word from the crowd.
According to Hoesing, the song is a way to find out how people’s days were. He said that a goal of his presentation was to help people ponder what music means to them as well as what it means globally.
Hoesing then led a discussion on various definitions of music and its relationship to culture. He said that a prominent question in ethnomusicology is whether music is merely a form of culture or whether it is culture. This is a difficult question, and Hoesing provided the audience with an array of perspectives, adding that many cultures simply don’t isolate musical sound from other cultural phenomena.
He emphasized that the larger inquiry is can music exist outside of a cultural context? Are bird songs truly music? Are natural soundscapes a sort of music in a vacuum with no concrete culture?
To amend this discrepancy, Hoesing offered ethnomusicologist John Blacking’s definition of music as humanly organized sound. He compared this with the common notions that music is old, traditional and even of divine origin in some beliefs.
Hoesing introduced what he believes to be the three most prevalent themes within music: praise, procreation and well-being.
According to Hoesing, praise is not simply spiritual worship and can encompass a myriad positive expressions. Likewise, procreation is more than continuing the species; it is expressing the progression of thought, culture and other human elements. Well-being is also nuanced, describing not just health and success but the state of the human condition at large.
Hoesing said this matters because “these things are what make us human, and our musical expression is a premier and unique vehicle for discussion.”
He boosted his argument with another ethnomusicologist, Bonnie Wade, and her definition that “every known group of people in the world exercises their creative imaginations to organize musical sound in some way that is different from the way they organize speech.”
To Hoesing, comparing music to speech is important because both are vital to human expression and are not easily separated.
Hoesing then performed another song, this time on a Ugandan stringed instrument. The song featured rapid fire plucking and expressive singing with lyrics warning of the dangers of soldier ants. Hoesing illustrated how the seemingly simple song both educated children and expressed aspects of life in Uganda.
After a song in English about the burdens of life, Hoesing added, “music is how we represent our struggles and know what to do next. This is needed because it gives us emotional support.”
To Hoesing, music transcends cultures like few mediums can and inspired his work in Eastern Uganda with herbalist, mentalist and spiritualist healers. He is also working on a travel program to bring students into the country with him.