Marjorie Haskins, age 95, of Madison, died Monday September 27, 2021, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Madison United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Oldham Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday.
Marjorie Mae Haskins was born February 9, 1926, to Foster and Ethel Haskins, Oldham. She contracted polio at age 2 and lost use of her right leg. She treasured her farm life and learned to drive the Model A Ford and farm truck. She would take the truck to the field to help her dad. She followed the corn picker around the field filling the truck.
Marjorie graduated Oldham High School in 1943, and entered General Beadle State Teachers’ College graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education. She taught business classes in Ramona High School.
Marjorie began teaching piano with three students in 1956. Her forty-five minute lesson cost $1.00! Eventually, she gave lessons on the organ as well. Her students presented recitals and participated in piano contests. In 1964, she moved to Madison with her parents where she greatly increased her number of piano students. After 40 years giving piano lessons, Marjorie retired in 1996.
Marjorie has been an active member of the United Methodist Church playing organ for church services for many years. She accompanied “Six Singers Plus” and was a faithful member of the Harmonic Katz. She was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Twins and watched their games faithfully! Her travels took her to California, Colorado, Arkansas, and North Carolina. In her free time, Marjorie enjoyed playing bridge, and having coffee and visits with her numerous friends and family members.
She is survived by generations of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.