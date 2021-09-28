The swimming pool at the Madison Community Center will have some major repairs this winter.
At its meeting on Monday, the Madison City Commission approved spending up to $190,000 of the community center maintenance and repair reserve for new flooring around the pool, sandblasting and painting the pool, gutter replacement and painting the slide.
Aquatics coordinator Laurie Bunker said the best quote for the new flooring came from Life Floor, a subsidiary of Falcon Plastics. She said the $28,940 quote represented a $70,000 discount. She said Life Floor wants to be able to use the pool project as a showcase for stakeholders and investors.
“We’ve known for a while that our floor is very slippery,” Bunker said, noting an “increase in incidence of slip and fall incidents.”
One was so severe, Bunker said, that an ambulance had to be called.
In addition to the quote from Life Floor, the commission considered a $65,723 quote from Miller Painting and Decorating of Hartington, Neb., for sandblasting and painting the pool. Miller Painting also offered a quote of just more than $13,500 to paint the slide at the pool.
A troublesome portion of the gutter system at the pool will be repaired, Bunker said. Commissioners saw a quote of $5,910 from Natare Corporation of Indianapolis, Ind.
“It’s money well spent, in my opinion,” said city commissioner Adam Shaw.
According to Bunker, the pool would likely need to be closed for three weeks while work is done on the various projects. The work would take place between December 2021 and February 2022.
The city and Dakota State University will share the cost of project. City Finance Officer Sonya Wilt said the 60-40 split would make the city’s portion of the cost $114,000.
According to Wilt, the city’s community center maintenance and repair reserve totals $450,000. A similar DSU reserve account totals $300,000.
By statute, both entities must replenish the reserve, Wilt said, likely paying it back over two years.