In the last eight months, $30 million has been raised for the new Dakota State University Athletics Events Center. Overall, $45 million has been raised for the project.
“The Trojans Unite athletics facilities will be transformative for Dakota State University and the Madison community,” said Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Foundation. “They will significantly enhance the overall student experience at DSU while drastically improving our hospitality for our friends, fans, alumni and community leaders for years to come.”
To move forward on the first phase of the project, more than $35 million was required. The centerpiece of this phase is the Athletics Events Center.
This will include an upgraded football stadium, relocated track, e-sports arena, soccer field, indoor gathering space, Athletics Hall of Fame, lockers, weight and training rooms, office and meeting spaces, hospitality and VIP areas, media suites, a biomechanics lab, the Institute on Human Movement and Aging, classrooms and restrooms.
“This will forever change the game on the courts and fields, in the classroom and across the region,” said President José-Marie Griffiths. “Unite with us as we build DSU champions.”
The upgraded facilities are expected to increase student enrollment, balance distribution of academic majors, increase revenue-generating opportunities for DSU and the greater Madison area, create business opportunities and promote academic growth for additional programs. The development of this complex will also enable DSU to compete consistently for conference titles and national championships.
“The fieldhouse was built in 1957, the football stadium has a grass surface instead of artificial turf, and we do not have an indoor practice facility, even though seven months of the year require teams to train indoors,” said Jeff Dittman, DSU athletic director. “New facilities will allow us to add additional sports.”
The fund-raising process will continue for this project with a final goal of $100 million to complete all priorities. Future phases will include an arena, an indoor track and training facility, an outdoor plaza, and baseball and softball fields.