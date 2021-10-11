Arvin Reuter Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arvin B. Reuter, 87, of Madison, died on July 16, 2021, at Heritage Senior Assisted Living Center in Madison.Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Tues., Oct. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.www.ellsworthfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Richard Jensen Aric Stien Geraldine Persoon LeRoy Hemmer Joan Johnson accident Honor Flight guardian shared special time with her dad Decorators needed for Tour of Tables Merle White Highway superintendent seeks to preserve roads, stretch budget Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists