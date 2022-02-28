THE DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION is exploring the option of selling its current office location. Located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and S.E. 2nd Street, it is highly visible but does not meet the Foundation's growing needs.
The Dakota State University Foundation is exploring options for meeting the increasing needs of an institution which is rapidly growing in a changing world.
“To meet the rising needs of the institution, the foundation will need to grow as well,” said Jon Schemmel, vice president for institutional advancement. “We have already filled the location we are in, which presents some challenges for that growth.”
The Foundation needs spaces that can better accommodate board meetings and activities. In addition, because the Foundation is currently located off campus, it is not on the campus network which impacts issues such as security.
The 4,102-square-foot office building, located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and N.W. 2nd Street, was constructed in 1990 and is currently listed with Signature Realty Group, LLC. The asking price for the building, which includes nine offices, a conference room, vaulted lobby, breakroom with kitchenette and two bathrooms, is $750,000.
Schemmel indicated the Foundation will only move if the building sells.
“We are already considering other options, like some renovations of the current building to accommodate expected growth and board activities,” he said.
Should the Foundation choose to pursue that option, the building will be removed from the market.
If the building were to sell, the Foundation would move into the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center.
“There is space that could accommodate our needs while also locating the Foundation on campus,” Schemmel said. “Additionally, that location will be improved as the university builds the new athletics facility.”
The Foundation currently owns the Paulson Center. Schemmel emphasized the move will take place only if the current building sells.
“We may come up with a plan for our current location we are happy with and stay put,” he said. He does consider the current, highly visible location to be great.