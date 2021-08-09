Rick Becker of Madison is a professional auctioneer who specializes in personal property auctions. Becker, who donated his time and expertise to the Lake County 4-H pie auction, said he was more than happy to support the time-honored tradition of Achievement Days.
“It’s a really fun way to help out and raise money for 4-H,” said Becker. “4-H is a special program for kids and families. It’s important for kids to have something they take pride in doing”.
In all, $550 was raised from pie sales and will go toward youth development through the year.
The Achievement Days pie auction was possible because of many volunteers who stepped up to lend a hand. Cassidi Hale of Madison volunteered to run pies around to the crowd as they were being auctioned off. Hale is part of the Country Swingers 4-H Club and jumped at the chance to help out.
South Dakota is home to the largest 4-H programs in the country. Beginning in the late 1800s, 4-H was created in an effort to develop young minds, in partnership with universities, emerging science and agricultural practices aligned with state and federal land management policies.
Recognizing that older generations often have set ways, the program was designed to engage youth, reaching their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development. Its name is in reference to the occurrence of the letter ‘H’ denoting the organization’s original motto: Head, Heart, Hands and Health.
Meredith Fischer of Madison has two daughters in the program. Ella and Sophia participated in Friday’s beef show. The Fischers also raise and show horses, dogs, rabbits, lambs and poultry, Fischer said the program teaches values that are “priceless.”
“In 4‑H programs, kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adults and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles like our Junior Leaders program. Achievement Days are meant for the kids to show off these skills. 4H teaches our kiddos the value of hard work and responsibility. These values are priceless.”
For young Sophia Sugenda, 4-H is a chance to develop her passion for baking. Sugenda’s raisin-sour cream pie won first place and was later auctioned off for $50. It was a moment of great pride and encouragement for the 16-year-old, who said that 4-H has helped her family create life-long friendships. “Yeah, we love being a part of 4-H. It’s been a great way to get out and meet people. My mom did 4-H, so it’s like a family tradition.”
Open enrollment for 4-H begins soon. A full list of events and clubs to join can be found on the website through the SDSU Extension Office or by searching online for “Lake County 4-H Madison SD.”