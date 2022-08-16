Plant Manager, Jeff Minnaert, and other Manitou employees gathered with high profile community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for an 80,000 square foot expansion.
The facility currently sits at 268,000 square feet with 265 employees. Minnaert believes that aside from streamlining manufacturing, the 60 million dollar expansion will also bring in between 50-75 new employees over the next five years.
The Manitou Group has been a leading force in South Dakota manufacturing for many years, and while 45% of its products end up outside the United States, local support and outreach are integral components of Manitou's identity. Minnaert described Manitou's relationship with Madison as symbiotic, and he stated that committing to both the town and state is incredibly important.
This sentiment is backed up by Mayor Roy Lindsay, who says he is happy to see a valuable business partner for many years have such success. He emphasized that not only is it wonderful to see them grow, but the fact that they are doing it in Madison is something special.
South Dakota Senator, Casey Crabtree, was also in attendance and echoed Lindsay and Minnaert. He said, "it is one thing to be able to say your products are made in the US, but it is even better to be able to say they are made right here in Madison, SD."