Plant Manager, Jeff Minnaert, and other Manitou employees gathered with high profile community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for an 80,000 square foot expansion.

The facility currently sits at 268,000 square feet with 265 employees. Minnaert believes that aside from streamlining manufacturing, the 60 million dollar expansion will also bring in between 50-75 new employees over the next five years. 