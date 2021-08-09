The Madison Black VFW 16U baseball team fell just short in the championship game in the State A VFW 16U Tournament held at Flynn Field in Madison over the weekend.
Dakota Valley scored once in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and held on for a 4-3 win. Isaac Bruns singled to drive in the winning run with one out.
Dakota Valley jumped out to a 3-0 advantage after three innings. All of the runs were scored in the third frame. Jaxon Hennies and Brendan Barnett each had an RBI single in the third inning.
Madison scored once in the fourth frame. Jared and Mason Kennington each singled to put runners on first and second base with no outs. After a fly-out, Lucas Johnson singled to load the bases.
Calvin Kelsey, the courtesy runner for Madison catcher Jared Kennington, was on third. Kelsey scored on a fly-out by Sutton Bern.
Madison scored twice in the top of the fifth to deadlock the score at 3-3. Both runs were scored on errors by Dakota Valley. Mike Peters had a single in the inning.
Both teams finished the game with four hits. Jared and Mason Kennington, Johnson and Peters each hit a single for Madison.
Aiden Jensen started on the mound for Madison and worked four innings. He gave up three runs on three hits and struck out one. M. Kennington suffered the loss in relief as he worked one inning. He gave up one run on one hit. Kadyn Gehrels pitched one inning of relief and didn't allow a hit.
Beau Pollema started for Dakota Valley and pitched 4 2/3 innings. Bruns picked up the win in relief as he worked 2 1/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit.
MADISON 10, WAGNER 3
Madison belted out 14 hits and rolled to a 10-3 win over Wagner in the semifinal game on Saturday night.
Trailing 3-2 after three innings, Madison Black got their offense rolling in the last three innings as they scored eight runs with half of the runs being scored in the sixth frame.
Jovi Wolf picked up the win in relief as he worked 4 1/3 innings. He didn't allow a run and gave up only two hits. He struck out six and walked three. Lucas Johnson started on the mound and worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on two hits, struck out one and walked two.
Wolf and Johnson each had a double for Madison. K. Gehrels, Lucas Mork, Joe Gors and Peters each hit two singles. J. Kennington, M. Kennington, Jackson Lembcke and Bern each had a single.
Wagner had four singles in the game.
Joey Cournoyer suffered the loss as he worked five innings. Teddy Slaba and Camden Roth each worked one inning in relief.
MADISON 12, BERESFORD 3
Beresford struck for three runs in the top of the first, but Madison didn't allow a run after that and raced to a 12-3 win in the opening round of the State A Tournament on Friday night.
Wolf started the Madison rally in the first frame. He opened the game with a triple and scored on a double by J. Kennington.
Madison broke open the game in the third frame, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs. Peters had an RBI double in the inning.
Madison scored four more runs in the fourth frame and one in the sixth.
Madison had 14 hits. Wolf and Johnson each had a triple while J, Kennington had a double and two singles. Bern hit a double and a single while Peters added a double. M. Kennington and Gors each had two singles, K. Geherls and Mork each hit a single.
Beresford had three singles in the game.
Mork picked up the win as he worked six innings and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out five. M. Kennington worked one inning of relief and struck out two batters.
Zach Boden suffered the loss as he worked five innings Jack Erlandson worked one inning of relief.
Madison Black closed the season with a 16-7 overall record.