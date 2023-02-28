History is about stories. You just need to look at the origin of the word to appreciate that.
In Old French, “estoire” meant a story or chronicle. In Middle English, history and story were used interchangeably to refer to a narrative about past events. Going back further, the Latin “historia” was used to describe a tale or account of a past event. A similar word in Greek referred to a witness’ account of an event.
At the Lake County History Museum, we’re making our own history these days with an emphasis on expanding ways we can serve our communities. Because our members give life to the museum, shaping our programming and giving us direction, we are working to increase our membership by 10%.
We seek new members not only because memberships and donations help to fund our operations but also because we know new members will bring new ideas for preserving and sharing the history of Lake County.
In recent years, History Happy Hour and family programming have made local history more readily accessible. What else can we do? We are eager to hear what our members – both new and longtime – would like to see and do.
Members benefit not only in having a voice but also in receiving our quarterly newsletter, discounts on books and invitations to our events. A basic, individual membership is $25, but other levels of support enhance our ability to expand programming.
We are also making history by establishing the second South Dakota chapter of the National History Club. Established for middle school and high school students in 2002, the National History Club encourages students to enjoy history by engaging in activities which they find meaningful.
Programming Coordinator Christina Blessinger will work with high school teachers Jacob Ludemann and Steve Gors to establish the club. Students will choose the activities which they would like to pursue.
Christina hopes they will compete in the National History Day competition held each year at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls. However, that decision will be left up to students.
They might take field trips to art and history museums, help to develop displays at the Lake County History Museum, work with staff and volunteers at community events or take cemetery tours.
Christina has a long list of ideas to help students begin brainstorming possibilities.
The only criteria for joining the club will be an interest in history.
The chapter will need at least four students to serve as officers to get a charter. That is the national organization’s only criteria; there are no membership dues or other obligations.
I invite all to attend our upcoming History Happy Hour at Sundog Coffee. At 6 p.m. on March 21, Danny Frisby-Griffin will talk about his experience as an aviator and about Eugene Vidal, a Madison native who made a difference in aeronautics. His presentation is “Aviation History: Small Town Boys, High-Flying Dreams.”