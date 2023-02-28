Lake County Museum

History is about stories. You just need to look at the origin of the word to appreciate that.

In Old French, “estoire” meant a story or chronicle. In Middle English, history and story were used interchangeably to refer to a narrative about past events. Going back further, the Latin “historia” was used to describe a tale or account of a past event. A similar word in Greek referred to a witness’ account of an event.