As time has deftly cruised from New Year’s to Easter, through our opening day and now into week two of June, I find myself in a bit of a blur many days. The calendar flips by crazily, with each of our events bringing its own flurry of deadlines. It seems we’re always counting down multiple different cutoff points at once. But it’s always worth it to see our guests and supporters excited about the next big thing here.
The final days are ticking away toward a very popular annual event here at the village: the Northern Bull Riding Tour. Well into its second decade of performances here on our grounds, this year’s iteration returns Friday, June 10 with a Calcutta at 6:30 and chutes opening at 7:00. Our 2022 version is looking to be the biggest and best in many years.
We’ve once again upped the added money, meaning the final pot up for grabs is heftier than it has ever been here. Also, after introducing a championship buckle last year, our second version of that add-on prize is safely tucked away, just waiting to meet its winner. And the riders notice the kitty; more of them are registered to ride bulls here Friday evening than we’ve ever had during recent years…by far.
And that’s not all. Last year a small trial of mini-bull riding was injected into the mix, and it was quickly embraced by our crowd. That feature was deliberately scheduled in this year, with a solid lineup of more youthful riders ready to try their hand at an eight-second ride. Finally, the ladies attending our event last year who enjoyed shopping at the Dakota Darling vendor trailer can enjoy that same opportunity again Friday.
In other target-date countdowns, next week we will hit the nomination deadline for the huge new feature I introduced earlier this spring: the Prairie Village Hall of Fame. In case you missed our periodic announcements for this new endeavor, it amounts to what will be a prestigious honor reserved for those who have most selflessly helped build, support and grow Prairie Village. A high-caliber honor for high-caliber folks.
Anyone can nominate an individual, and it may be done posthumously. The ultimate winner – our first inductee – will be announced during an induction ceremony on Saturday afternoon of this August’s Jamboree. They will also be permanently featured in the startup of our August-opening Prairie Village Heritage Museum.
We’re very excited to roll out the Hall of Fame, but the window to nominate closes soon. Nomination forms are available in our gift shop or downloadable from our website (prairievillage.org).
They will be accepted by mail only, and the address is indicated right on the form. The deadline for submission for 2022 consideration is Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. CDT. Technically, we’ll accept them if they arrive promptly and are postmarked by that date and time, but please don’t wait. We want to hear about that special individual you may be thinking of, so nominate them soon!
We’ll keep the countdown clocks rolling on preparing for other coming events, such as continued church services now every Sunday through August, the Holy Rocka Rollaz concert heading to our stage June 18, plus so much more to follow. And before you know it, all things John Deere will be gracing our grounds as the feature for Jamboree 2022! We hope you’ll go to prairievillage.org/events…and merge your summer calendar with ours!