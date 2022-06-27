Purchase Access

Many area towns, including Madison and Ramona, are preparing to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. 

Madison

On the north shore of Lake Herman, Madison will have the chance to see fireworks be rocketed into the sky. 

This fireworks show will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m. Sponsors include the Madison Fire Department and the Izaak Walton League. 

Ramona