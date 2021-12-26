A select committee of nine South Dakota House of Representatives members will meet Tuesday and Wednesday to develop a recommendation to the full House on whether it should impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
We urge the committee and the full Legislature to follow a simple phrase in the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution: “… the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.”
Any South Dakotan who has followed the news knows the case involves Ravnsborg driving to Pierre in September 2020 when his car struck and killed Joseph Boever, who was walking on the side of the highway. The case was heavily investigated by a number of law enforcement agencies, and a case was prepared. Ravnsborg pleaded no contest in August 2021 to making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving.
Roughly a month after pleading no contest, Ravnsborg reached a settlement agreement with Jenny Boever, the widow of Joe Boever. The details of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed.
The impeachment proceedings will focus on whether Ravnsborg should be removed from office for his conduct surrounding the fatal car crash.
The case has been going on for nearly 16 months. Both the criminal and civil portions have been resolved. The impeachment proceedings and the possible resulting trial in the state Senate shouldn’t start all over to determine fault, but should focus on the articles of impeachment. The articles should relate only to Ravnsborg’s responsibilities and fitness to hold the office of attorney general. It should not be a political process, nor should there be any parts of it that are conducted behind closed doors. All parties — the defendant, the victim’s family and the citizens of South Dakota — deserve a focused, swift process that is open.
These tenets are at the very heart of the Sixth Amendment but may be a challenge for the Legislature. The process so far has not been a model of openness, and the Legislature occasionally mixes in other political issues to the task at hand.
The Legislature has other important work to accomplish during the legislative session, which starts Jan. 11. The impeachment proceedings and possible trial should be fair, speedy and open.