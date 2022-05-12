Donald James Hansen, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 while planting this year’s crop.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., May 16, at Madison United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 2-5 p.m., also at the church.
Donnie was born July 13, 1950 to Wayne and Gladys (Parker) Hansen in Ramona, SD. He was born, raised and has lived in Lake County all his life. He attended General Beadle School until it burned in 1962. He then went to Madison High School, graduating in 1968. Donnie attended SDSU in 1969 and 1970 until the draft interrupted his formal education. He then enlisted in the National Guard from 1970 to 1975. While in the Guards, Don was called to the Rapid City flood in 1972.
Donnie enjoyed many social activities throughout the years including snowmobiling and square dancing. He also served the community as a leader for the Relay for Life and was also a Supervisor for the Lakeview Township. Besides crop farming he enjoyed feeding cattle and was able to sell cattle at the last sale of the Sioux Falls Stockyards. After acquiring his dad’s 1952 Massey Harris 44 tractor, he made several trips to Michigan for the Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lori (Becker) Hanse; one brother, Ron (Barb) Hansen; two sisters, Bonnie (Wayne) Backus and Barb Hyland; father-in-law, Mark (Maureen) Becker; brother-in-law, Don (Josalyn) Becker; sister-in-law Kathy (Duane) Phelps; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Leon) Gerry, Tammy (Jeremy) Kulp, Veronica, Shelia (Heath) Coulter, Jamey (Tracey) Backous, Wendy (Nick) Kok, Joe (Jana) Backous, Rob (Nannette) Hyland, Ryan (Ann) Hyland, Russ (Leslie) Hyland, Riley (Lindsey) Hyland, Matt (Emily) Becker, Eric (Erica) Becker, Jon Becker, Nathan (Sara) Becker, Stephanie (Greg) Rice, Mike (Julia) Phelps, Matt (Mary) Phelps; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and one aunt, Kathy Poppinga.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Gladys Hansen; mother-in-law, June Becker; and a brother-in-law Duane Hyland.