After taking a year off due to the pandemic, St. Peter on the Prairie's Prairie Fest returns from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.
Three previous Prairie Fests were held on Saturdays. "I think it's going to work out better for us to have a Sunday event," said organizer Charlie Johnson.
This year's Prairie Fest will feature a live band, Barn Flies, from Flandreau.
While there are vendors at Prairie Fest, there is no admission charge for the event. "You can literally come and leave without spending a dime," Johnson said, adding, "We're always open to donations."
The event will feature face painting for children as well as a bouncy house. Johnson will be driving a wagon, offering hayrides.
Barbeques, chips, cookies and lemonade will be available for a free will offering.
Chances on raffle items will be available for $1 each. Donated items include quilts, artwork and gift baskets. The drawing will be held about 5 p.m. and entrants need not be present to win.
Johnson said a nice autumn drive in the country can culminate with taking a look at St. Peter on the Prairie, a former Lutheran church made from fieldstone that is currently used as an event center. "The building itself is a piece of art," Johnson said.
St. Peter on the Prairie is located at 24311 452nd Ave., about a five minute drive from Madison. From Pizza Ranch, it's eight miles south, two miles west and two miles south.