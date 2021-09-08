The spending bills in Congress dominated a wide ranging but sparsely attended town hall hosted by Rep. Dusty Johnson. The event was held Wednesday at the Dairy Queen in Madison.
Johnson predicted House passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that has already been endorsed by the Senate.
"My thoughts are that it will pass," Johnson said, "though we don't know to what extent it will be bipartisan."
A larger spending bill, $3.5 trillion, has yet to see action in either house of Congress.
"I think there's a lot of concern about the $3.5 trillion package that deals with social spending," Johnson said, noting that the combination of the two bills totals $4.7 trillion.
"That's larger than the gross domestic product of every country in the world except China and the United States," Johnson said.
To put the spending in perspective, Johnson said the last highway bill, which had bipartisan support, had a price tag of $305 billion over five years.
"When you quadruple the size of the package, it's not hard to imagine that you would find some Republican resistance with that," Johnson said.
Afghanistan withdrawal unacceptable
While people can disagree about the decisions of Presidents Trump and Biden to withdraw from Afghanistan, Johnson said, he won't criticize that decision.
"What I do criticize is, as you saw, the absolute failure of how we executed" the evacuation, Johnson said. "There is absolute disgust and anger by members on both sides of the aisle in the House."
IRS backlog worrisome
One constituent said he refiled a tax return in February and hasn't heard from the Internal Revenue Service since.
According to Johnson, refiled 2019 tax returns haven't been touched by the IRS. Instead millions of returns are languishing in trailers.
"The IRS has been so back up with COVID issues, they have not even started to work through the backlog," Johnson said. "It's totally unacceptable."
Johnson said he suspects that the rank and file workers at the IRS are working as hard as they can.
"What I do know is that the senior level people in the IRS--and this is not a Biden deal, this was true under Trump, too--those people do not appear to be working overtime," Johnson said. "As long as we have 2019 returns that have not been processed, it just seems like it should be all hands on deck, six days a week."
'Perpetual spending' in legislation
Johnson criticized the "perpetual spending" inherent in the $4.5 trillion spending bill that offers two years of free college, universal pre-K, expanded Medicaid, a lower eligibility age for Medicare, new housing resources and the re-establishment of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
"They say the things that never die are government programs," Johnson said.
He noted the even divide in the Congress and the country.
'That's the sort of environment where you would assume we would seek two-party solutions that would build on common ground rather than advance a pretty massive growth of the welfare state and the role of government," Johnson said. "This is not what we should be doing."
Rep. Dusty Johnson talks water project funding with Kurt Pfeifle, executive director of South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems. The men met during a town hall hosted by Johnson Wednesday at the Dairy Queen in Madison.