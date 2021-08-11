The weekly concerts and events downtown sponsored by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce are drawing nice crowds and a good spirit among attendees.
While we always thought of the LAIC’s mission as bringing new jobs to Madison, that’s not our local economic development issue at the moment — it’s finding people to fill the jobs available. Madison isn’t alone, as this issue is prevalent through much of South Dakota and beyond.
So the LAIC, and to a different degree the Chamber, thought that providing good reasons for people to move to Madison (or stay in Madison) would be a good focus. Projects encouraging new housing, improvement of the look of downtown buildings and the pursuit of additional daycare capacity have been added to the list.
The LAIC hasn’t stopped its work toward recruiting new jobs to Madison, but it’s been more strategic, such as working with smaller companies instead of the big employers.
The DownTown at MadTown series is now in its third season, after skipping the 2020 pandemic year. The evenings are family-friendly events, with live music, inflatables, food vendors and more. One week was combined with law enforcement’s National Night Out.
We’re pleased to see the enjoyable events downtown, often running into people that we haven’t seen for a while. We’re certain the events have boosted our community’s spirit and made the quality of life here just a bit better.