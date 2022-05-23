Horizon Health Foundation announced that Doug Eidahl and Catherine Friesen-Eidahl are the first to join the 1978 Founders Society through a legacy gift in their will.
“Doug and Catherine have hearts of gold and care deeply for South Dakotans in need of health care,” said Tracy Pardy, executive director at Horizon Health Foundation. “We’re so grateful to them for ensuring rural health care thrives for future generations.”
The 1978 Founders Society was established in honor of the year Horizon Health Care was founded. Members of the society have named Horizon Health Foundation as the beneficiary of a planned gift.
By including the Horizon Health Foundation in their will, the Eidahls are supporting Horizon Health Care’s rural clinics and the patients they serve for generations to come.
“The generosity and compassion shown by Doug and Catherine with this gift is a testament to their generosity and compassion for their family, friends, neighbors and their entire community,” said Wade Erickson, chief executive officer at Horizon Health Care. “This will have a lasting impact on future generations and ensure that access to high-quality, affordable health care is available to everyone.”
Doug Eidahl serves as the vice chairman of the Horizon Health Foundation board of directors and is vice president of regulatory and legal for Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell, where he has worked since 2003. He also farms near Roslyn.
His wife has been a Certified Nurse Practitioner (CNP) at Horizon Health Care’s Aberdeen Community Health Center for almost four years. Both grew up in small rural South Dakota towns and have witnessed first-hand the need for quality health care in all areas of South Dakota.
“Health care, including dental and mental health, is an essential service for all rural South Dakotans and Horizon meets that need across some of the most rural areas of the state that are underserved,” said Friesen-Eidahl. “We’re glad to play a part in helping Horizon meet those long-term needs.”