The Gothic architecture and stained-glass windows are two of the defining characteristics of Trinity Lutheran Church which stands diagonally across the street from the Lake County Courthouse.
Twin towers – they are not called steeples – pierce the sky lifting people’s eyes to the heavens while street-level doors, a contemporary addition, welcome people into the sanctuary. For longtime church members Gene and Marilyn Hexom, that church has been home for five generations of family members, including their children.
“Her family heritage goes back to the beginning,” Gene said, drawing out papers that show her great-grandfather, Agrim Nelson, as one of the founders. “He was a Norwegian pioneer farmer from the Orland area.”
On Sunday, the congregation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sanctuary’s dedication with Bishop Constanze Hagmaier returning as guest of honor to preach services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cake and coffee will be served between services.
For the Hexoms, as for many in the congregation, the sanctuary is more than simply a building or meeting place.
“This is our holy sanctuary,” Gene said. “This is where we preach. This is where we teach. This is where we reach. This is where we build our faith foundation as members so we can go outside into the community, into the state and into the nation.”
As he spoke, he stood before the altar where a reproduction of Heinrich Hofmann’s “Agony in the Garden” was painted by an itinerant painter the year after the sanctuary was dedicated. On either side, pipes of an organ stretch toward the soaring ceiling.
Like so much in the church’s history, the organ speaks of the dedication of church members. The Ladies Aid raised money to purchase land for the original church site by selling lunches for 10 cents a plate. They raised money to pay the pastor and bills by selling soup and sandwich lunches for a quarter during the Great Depression.
The Ladies Aid also raised the money for the pipe organ, which cost $5,000 – more than the stained-glass windows which carry stories from the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. It has been refurbished twice in the church’s history and is played weekly for a traditional service.
“We had to fight for that because people wanted to put in an electric organ,” Marilyn recalled.
The organ demonstrates the importance of music as part of the worship experience at Trinity. Over the years, the church has had numerous choirs, including a handbell choir, and a praise band to lead the contemporary worship service.
“Music injects life, spiritual life,” Gene said, explaining this component of worship.
One of the Hexoms’ favorite stories about dedication, though, involves their grandfathers who were in the same confirmation class in 1919, an interesting coincidence since they did not meet until college. Both were attending what was then known as General Beadle State Teachers College.
“It was the decision of the confirmation class of 1919 that each would contribute $10 for a new stained-glass window,” Gene said. “Can you imagine a 14-year-old boy going home in 1919 and telling his parents he needed $10 in cash?”
Adjusted for inflation, that would be equivalent to about $160 in 2021. Gene said neither his dad, Henry Hexom, nor Marilyn’s dad, Muriel Nelson, ever shared the story of what they did to raise their $10.
As the congregation and its needs have grown over the years, the building has grown to accommodate those needs. In the 1950s, a parish hall was added. In the 1960s, a street-level entrance was added.
Most recently, the church underwent a $1 million restoration project which involved roof work necessary to stop damage to the building and upgrades to provide comfort and save energy. The wide-ranging project included both interior and exterior work.
As the Hexoms speak about the church, its history – from meeting in homes to building a church – and the dedication of the members, one attitude dominates the conversation – gratitude, humble gratitude.
“God has richly and wonderfully blessed Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D., since it’s very beginning,” Gene said. “All of this is a gift from God. We are simply the caretakers and custodians and stewards of all these gifts.”
The public is invited to attend worship on Sunday to celebrate the anniversary with church members.