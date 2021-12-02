Santa Claus is coming to town – but that is just one of the activities planned for area children at the Madison Public Library during the month of December.
“It’s a continuation of what we’ve done in previous years because what we’ve done is popular,” children’s librarian Lisa Martin said.
On Dec. 13, Santa is coming for a special preschool storytime. Cookies with Santa begins at 6:30 p.m. with music and fingerplays. Martin will also read a story with the children.
“Then, we ring our bells and that calls Santa in,” she said.
For parents and other adults present, the magic comes from watching the children, who are noisy with excitement but become silent with awe as Santa walks past.
Because waiting is difficult for preschoolers, the group in attendance will then be divided into three groups. One group will make ornaments, and another will decorate Christmas cookies while the third has the opportunity to meet with Santa. The groups will rotate so each does all three activities.
“It’s so much fun,” Martin said, grateful to return to the library’s traditional holiday activities after improvising last year in response to the pandemic.
Families must register to attend the special preschool storytime. As of Wednesday, 10 slots remained available.
Prior to the event for preschoolers, on Dec. 11, the Teen Advisory Board is hosting a Christmas Gnomes Craft for middle school and high school students. Beginning at 11 a.m., teens can craft their own gnomes and enjoy some snacks.
Martin said they did a similar project a couple of years ago and it proved to be popular with girls and boys alike.
“The girls were going for a certain look, and the boys were going for stories,” she said, relating one of the boys’ stories.
He had used a pipe cleaner to make the name “Fred” which he then affixed to his gnome’s hat. However, when he introduced his gnome to others, he said the gnome’s name was Bob. This led to questions about the name to which he answered the hat was a hand-me-down.
Martin encourages teens to attend even if they haven’t participated in past events.
School-aged children are not being left out. Martin is preparing winter kits for children who are in elementary school from junior kindergarten through fifth grade. Each kit contains 10 days of activities, games and crafts.
“It starts on the day they get out of school,” she said. “Every day there’s a craft or idea.”
She admits that she did rely on Oriental Trading for three of the kits, including a pull-back Santa, but others she is assembling. Among the kits that delight her is a pipe cleaner pal, which is crafted from pipe cleaners and beads.
“The one I’m most excited about and the kids will be excited about is candy sushi,” Martin indicated.
Substituting Rice Krispies for rice, Swedish Fish for raw fish, and Fruit by the Foot for seaweed, the kit provides children with the opportunity to make a playful version of sushi.
She explained that some of the kits are more involved than others. In addition to having an activity to do each day, the kits will refer the children to books which will be available online – a fiction and a nonfiction book related to the activity of the day.
Martin said the kits appeal to her not only as a librarian but also as a mother.
“Last year, my youngest would say he was bored, and I’d ask him if he’d opened his winter kit,” she noted. She found it satisfying to engage him in a learning activity that was also fun for him to do.
The library will be preparing 100 kits that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Families will be able to pick up one 10-day kit for each child in elementary school as long as they are available at the library. The kits can be picked up on or after Dec. 15.