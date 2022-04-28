Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs used a six-run sixth inning to help propel them past the Howard Tigers 11-1 on Wednesday in high school baseball.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to an early lead — one they’d never relinquish.

Jared Kennington hit a double and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Trey Smith collected three hits and drove in two runs.

Aspen Dahl picked up two hits. Dahl pitched all six innings and recorded 13 strikeouts.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Sunday when they host Miller. First pitch is scheduled for noon.