Senior Loan Officer Joel Van Batavia of the Madison branch location of Dakotaland Federal Credit Union has replaced former manager Michael DesLauries, who has relocated to Minnesota.
Van Batavia joined the credit union in 2018 and since has built a solid reputation as a trusted consumer lender.
“Joel brings a fresh and energetic perspective to this growing Madison market. He looks out for our members' best interest, and his lending experience complements his skills as a branch manager,” said Chief Growth Officer Chad Moller.
Van Batavia said he is excited for his newest adventure with Dakotaland.
“My time as a loan officer has been a blessing. I love getting to know and help our credit union members. It truly is my passion," he said.
He is particularly eager to grow Dakotaland’s status as a local leading lender in the Madison community. He has five branch staff members.
Van Batavia, his wife Courtney and his stepson Ryder live in Madison. He calls himself a diehard Minnesota sports fan and enjoys fishing. He also lends a hand to many craft projects headed up by his wife.
Dakotaland Federal Credit Union has locations in Huron, Volga, Brookings, Madison, Redfield, DeSmet, Mitchell, Aberdeen and Woonsocket. With 40,000 members and $500 million in assets, Dakotaland continues to be locally owned and operated, offering a full-line of financial services to its membership since 1935.