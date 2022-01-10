JULY CITY BUILDING PERMITS
Owner Type of Construction Estimated Build Cost
1022 Partners Remove and replace concrete pavement $20,000.00
Marissa Curtis 30'x36' 3-stall garage, 10' walls, vinyl siding, shingle roof, concrete floor $25,000.00
Brad Franken Demo House $0.00
Janet Walker Demo House $0.00
First Premier Bank 50 sq ft double sided monument sign, 14' overall height, engineered to add Daktronics sign at later date $36,000.00
Craig & Dotta-Jo Walker Replace Deck $11,758.14
Jerry & Janice Farrell Install egress window for basement NE corner $2,500.00
Lake County Abstract Paint frontage brick around windows. Remove existing awning, install prefinished LP board & batten over existing paneling $5,400.00
Brad Harr 30'x30' Driveway $4,500.00
Gaylen Backus Put up a sign on front of building 5'x11'6 $3,200.00
Kamala Arneson Replacing 12 windows size for size $17,220.00
Tobie Jones Repair damage from September 2019 Flood$4,175.00
Snickerdoodles LLC Construct a new storage unit building $235,962.00
Chad Weyh Install Pylon Sign and Channel Letters $44,485.00
Jason & Holly Evans Installation of aluminum, non-illuminated letters reading CALL 256-0336 $1,035.00
Paula Kingery Replacing 6 windows, size for size $16,941.00
Fun Times Enterprises LLC Manufacture & install new sign cabinet 8'x6' to existing pole $4,000.00
AUGUST
Paul Weist Fence $2,000.00
Zach Schneider Install egress window in basement bedroom $3,000.00
Elliott & Brittni Shoup-Owens Finish unfinished basement with 3 egress windows $74,000.00
James Cornell 2 concrete pads 14'x18', 12'x46', 12'x16' high barn by Quality Storage Buildings $11,300.00
Callies Homes New home $450,000.00
City of Madison Adding backup diesel generator on 4'x10' concrete pad to existing cell site $25,000.00
Doyle Renaas Remodeling kitchen and bathroom $21,164.00
Sherrie Palmieri Install vinyl plank flooring over hardwood floors, tile shower surround, upgrade shower, bathroom and kitchen fixtures $6,647.04
Richard Yunker Replace 5 upstairs windows and 4 exterior walk-thru doors, replace siding $7,500.00
Jamal Spruiell Siding, fascia replacement, replacing flooring, upgrade electric/plumbing $8,000.00
St. Thomas School Replacement of 40-50 windows same saize as original$124,000.00
Ryan Clites Restore load bearing beam and roof trusses, install 112' of chain link fence $7,500.00
Rising Hope Counseling Replace tenant sign face on double sided multi-tenat pylon (2 faces installed) $0.00
Mitchel McNary Remove shrubs & landscape rock and replace with paver patio $1,000.00
Kelly & Cheryl Jones Replace concrete driveway $5,000.00
Shellie Schlamb Eich Replace & move fence on west side of property, will move 2 feet east to avoid treeline $400.00
Ron & Carmen Watson Replace furnace and air conditioner $14,000.00
SEPTEMBER
Martha Richardson Placing a Chicken Coop $200.00
Craig Williams Single Family Home $297,000.00
Donald & Cynthia Bohnet Add concrete walkway & approx. 20'x20' deck $8,000.00
Bryan & Kellie Bender 14'x6' covered porch to front of house $1,000.00
Tom Spiering Replace 6 windows $5,849.00
First Bank & Trust Remove 2 islands and replace with 1 island in drive thru, remove asphalt & replace w/concrete in drive thru $40,000.00
Tony Devaney Pour a 28'x28' concrete slab for a garage, plus a concrete patio connecting the house and back garage 20'x27'$7,000.00
Wendy Kloeppner Putting up a 6ft fence with wire mesh catwalk on top, fence will be vinyl privacy panels $5,000.00
Todd Jorgenson Replace loading dock with new one same size and location $2,500.00
Baltazar's LLC New siding on south and east, 1 new window $13,000.00