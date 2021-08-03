BROOKINGS – First Bank & Trust is passionate about education, for both their employees and their customers. Education is a pathway to the future. As leaders in our community, First Bank & Trust takes pride in assisting tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to succeed. First Bank & Trust announced that the following individuals have been selected as 2021 Community Scholarship winners:
Abigail Schneider (Brookings) - University of South Dakota for Strategic Communications
Amanda Lee (Brookings) - Oral Roberts Universityfor Pre-Med
Annette Johnson (Cambridge) - University of Minnesota - Twin Cities for Elementary Education
Emma Neu (Canton) - Grand Canyon University for Behavioral Health/Psychology
Alexandra Frank (East Bethel) - St. Cloud State University for Pre-Physicians Assistant
Matthew Wintertown (Garretson) - Dakota State University for Cyber Operations
Peyton Hove (Garretson) - South Dakota State University for Human Biology
Allison Sahr (Madison) - University of South Dakota for Nursing
Allison Leddy(Milbank) - South Dakota State University for Pre-Physical Therapy/Exercise Science
Carly Heuer (Milbank) - Lake Area Technical College for Nursing
Anna Prchal (New Prague) - South Dakota State Universityfor Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering
Jori Strasser (Pipestone) - Grand Canyon University for Business Administration
Matthew Dulas (Pipestone) - South Dakota State University for Music Education/Music Studies
Kayla Siercks (Princeton) - St. Cloud State University for Marketing
Grace Waage (Sioux Falls) - South Dakota State University for Architecture
Taylor Olson (Sioux Falls) - University of South Dakota for Dental Hygiene
Nash Colberg (Toronto/White) - Lake Area Technical College for Business - Marketing & Management
Lauren Mandernach (Vermillion) - University of South Dakota for Fine Arts
Abigail Carlson (Watertown) - Black Hills State University for Early Childhood Special Education
Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship for college tuition expenses. “This year’s recipients have demonstrated excellence in both the classroom and in their various activities,” said Kevin Tetzlaff, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Bank & Trust. “It’s an honor to provide each of these talented individuals with our scholarship.”
The recipients will start or continue their postsecondary education in the fall.