Winners Collage.jpg

 

BROOKINGS – First Bank & Trust is passionate about education, for both their employees and their customers. Education is a pathway to the future. As leaders in our community, First Bank & Trust takes pride in assisting tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to succeed. First Bank & Trust announced that the following individuals have been selected as 2021 Community Scholarship winners:

Abigail Schneider (Brookings) - University of South Dakota for Strategic Communications

Amanda Lee (Brookings) - Oral Roberts Universityfor Pre-Med

Annette Johnson (Cambridge) - University of Minnesota - Twin Cities for Elementary Education

Emma Neu (Canton) - Grand Canyon University for Behavioral Health/Psychology

Alexandra Frank (East Bethel) - St. Cloud State University for Pre-Physicians Assistant

Matthew Wintertown (Garretson) - Dakota State University for Cyber Operations

Peyton Hove (Garretson) - South Dakota State University for Human Biology

Allison Sahr (Madison) - University of South Dakota for Nursing

Allison Leddy(Milbank) - South Dakota State University for Pre-Physical Therapy/Exercise Science

Carly Heuer (Milbank) - Lake Area Technical College for Nursing

Anna Prchal (New Prague) - South Dakota State Universityfor Agriculture & Biosystems Engineering

Jori Strasser (Pipestone) - Grand Canyon University for Business Administration

Matthew Dulas (Pipestone) - South Dakota State University for Music Education/Music Studies

Kayla Siercks (Princeton) - St. Cloud State University for Marketing

Grace Waage (Sioux Falls) - South Dakota State University for Architecture

Taylor Olson (Sioux Falls) - University of South Dakota for Dental Hygiene

Nash Colberg (Toronto/White) - Lake Area Technical College for Business - Marketing & Management

Lauren Mandernach (Vermillion) - University of South Dakota for Fine Arts

Abigail Carlson (Watertown) - Black Hills State University for Early Childhood Special Education

Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship for college tuition expenses. “This year’s recipients have demonstrated excellence in both the classroom and in their various activities,” said Kevin Tetzlaff, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Bank & Trust. “It’s an honor to provide each of these talented individuals with our scholarship.”

The recipients will start or continue their postsecondary education in the fall.