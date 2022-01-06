NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee.
The storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. About 1.5 to 3 inches of snow was reported for most of the area by late morning, according to the Nashville Weather Service in Nashville, with areas south of the city seeing the freezing rain and heavy sleet.
The Nashville area could expect the precipitation to taper off in the afternoon and early early evening, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected, and more in some areas, the weather service said.
Authorities urged people to travel only when necessary, as Metro Nashville Police reported accidents and other driving woes that snarled and slowed several roads. Police reported dozens of wrecks on the road by the early afternoon. A section of Interstate 40 was closed due to a tractor trailer fuel spill crash, according to police, just one of the issues plugging up interstates in the city.
Schools around the region canceled classes, including a closure through Friday for Nashville’s public school students. Gov. Bill Lee, meanwhile, closed state offices across Tennessee, and Nashville International Airport reported plenty of canceled and delayed flights.