Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/26/22 08:54 CFS22-06950 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SILVER CREEK CIR MADISON10/26/22 09:43 CFS22-06951 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON10/26/22 10:00 CFS22-06952 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/26/22 11:16 CFS22-06953 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/26/22 13:23 CFS22-06954 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON10/26/22 14:29 CFS22-06955 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment RFD 447TH AVE RAMONA10/26/22 15:10 CFS22-06956 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/26/22 22:14 CFS22-06958 MVA Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 81 NUNDATotal Records: 8