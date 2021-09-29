Daktronics founder Al Kurtenbach used Tuesday night’s meeting on Senate Bill 55 as a forum to speak about the importance of entrepreneurship in South Dakota, especially in the way it relates to offering the state’s young people job opportunities.
“I see our most valuable asset in South Dakota is the minds of our young people,” he said.
Kurtenbach noted two pivotal points in their lives when it comes to making decisions about their future: high school graduation and college graduation. He believes technology start-ups are the way to create jobs which will enable young people to stay in South Dakota.
“To build our economy, we have to keep them in the state,” he said.
Carla Gatzke, vice president for human resources at Daktronics, talked about how Daktronics does this. She said that more than 10,000 students have worked for the company since it started.
“It’s not an altruistic activity, it’s a good business practice,” she said. “It’s easier to recruit people who are right here.”
She explained Daktronics cannot hire all of the students they employ following graduation, but the students’ work experience provides them with an opportunity to become interested in “the kind of work they can build their career on.” At any given time, Daktronics will have approximately 200 student employees and 50 interns.
Gatzke indicated Daktronics encourages students to focus on academic achievement because that’s an indicator they can be lifelong learners.
“The only thing we know about their future work is that it will be different than what they are doing today,” she stated.
Kurtenbach echoed her message in saying the company learned that by employing students, they had an advantage in recruiting when those students graduated. Daktronics has been successful in using that model because they give the students exciting work to do.
“If you keep them in South Dakota, they will create the economy for us,” he said.
He reiterated his opening statement that the best way to do this is by promoting entrepreneurship.