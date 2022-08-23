On June 26, 24-year-old Treton Andrew Anderson was arrested and transported to the Madison Police Department after the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kik Messenger account that contained media files suspected of depicting child pornography.
After a subpoena to Bluepeak, an internet service formerly known as Vast Broadband, and a search warrant on Kik Messenger, the account was linked directly to Anderson.
He was indicted this month and pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Aug. 18. The indictment alleges that Anderson knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute, child pornography in the time between and around Dec. 18, 2021, and June 29, 2022.
If convicted, Anderson will face a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life on supervised release, and would pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
Anderson is already a registered sex offender in South Dakota stemming from attempted sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communications on May 30, 2019, in U.S. military court.
The investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.
Anderson was released on bond, and a trial date has not been set.