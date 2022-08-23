Purchase Access

On June 26, 24-year-old Treton Andrew Anderson was arrested and transported to the Madison Police Department after the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kik Messenger account that contained media files suspected of depicting child pornography.

After a subpoena to Bluepeak, an internet service formerly known as Vast Broadband, and a search warrant on Kik Messenger, the account was linked directly to Anderson.