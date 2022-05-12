RAPID CITY - A joint welcome home and deployment ceremony is scheduled for two Rapid City-based South Dakota Army National Guard units on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Aviation Readiness Center next to Rapid City Regional Airport.
Seven soldiers with Detachment 5, Company C, 2-641st Aviation Regiment, will be welcomed home after completing a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa.
Ten soldiers with the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment will be honored as they depart for a nine-month deployment to Europe.
The public is encouraged to attend the event. Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general.
The 2-641st recently completed their deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, where the unit provided aviation transportation and movement of critical equipment, supplies, parts and personnel in the region. The 2-641st is a fixed-wing aviation unit comprised of pilots and operations specialists who operate the C-12 King Air.
The 129th will provide public affairs support to units within the European Command area of operation. The unit is comprised of officers and mass communications specialists who gather and distribute print and broadcast media, facilitate civilian news media, and support command communication initiatives.
The 129th soldiers will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.