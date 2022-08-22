After two years of closure, Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day this last Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun this Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
Speaking with Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss, the event has been a big hit with the people of Madison as well as with their beloved animals. "It's a great opportunity for the dogs to socialize and get along together, and the community feedback has been great," Wockenfuss added.
With the chlorine drained the previous night, pool goers are free to let their dogs enjoy the water for a five dollar entry fee. All proceeds go to the local animal shelter, and according Wockenfuss, the MAC is hoping to make the dog swim an annual event.
The success of the MAC this summer is a reassuring sign for Madison residents who were unsure when the pool would reopen. Fortunately, the wait seems worth it as 4,402 daily passes, 219 seasonal passes, 47 punch cards, and around $45,000 in total revenue were reported by the MAC at the last city commission meeting.
The positivity of Wockenfuss as well as community members who attended the event is a great sign for the MAC, and residents should expect even more summer fun in the coming years.