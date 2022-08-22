John and Calvin enjoying the water

JOHN DINGES and his dog Calvin are loving the water on a beautiful August day.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

After two years of closure, Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day this last Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun this Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.

Speaking with Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss, the event has been a big hit with the people of Madison as well as with their beloved animals. "It's a great opportunity for the dogs to socialize and get along together, and the community feedback has been great," Wockenfuss added.