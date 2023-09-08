Law Enforcement Blotter Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:09/07/23 05:16 CFS23-06083 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/07/23 05:30 CFS23-06084 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON09/07/23 06:14 CFS23-06085 Medical Patient Transported EMS N VAN EPS AVE MADISON09/07/23 08:30 CFS23-06086 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO N EGAN AVE MADISON09/07/23 09:13 CFS23-06087 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON09/07/23 10:21 CFS23-06088 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 9TH ST MADISON09/07/23 10:33 CFS23-06089 Alarm Fire False Alarm NE 8TH ST MADISON09/07/23 11:32 CFS23-06090 Alarm Unfounded MPD E CENTER ST MADISON09/07/23 12:24 CFS23-06091 Property Lost Information/Administrative N VAN EPS AVE MADISON09/07/23 13:35 CFS23-06092 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON09/07/23 13:56 CFS23-06093 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON09/07/23 14:03 CFS23-06094 Burglary Report Taken MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON09/07/23 14:34 CFS23-06095 MVA Report Taken MPD MADISON09/07/23 15:05 CFS23-06096 Vandalism Report Taken SW 1st St MADISON09/07/23 15:43 CFS23-06097 MVA Unfounded LCSO 43.942266, -96.9291509/07/23 16:28 CFS23-06098 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE NUNDA09/07/23 17:37 CFS23-06099 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.014717, -97.1180609/07/23 17:53 CFS23-06100 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD N JEFFERSON AVE MADISON09/07/23 18:00 CFS23-06101 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS NORTH LAKESIDE DR WENTWORTH09/07/23 18:20 CFS23-06102 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.015876, -97.12092Total Records: 20 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man dies in crash near Madison LAIC sports complex receives official name Her journey to finding a kidney donor: Family wasn't a match, but they made it happen Remembering Chrys Daniel Bulldogs place third overall at Parkston Invite Olson inducted into Prairie Village Hall of Fame Prep Football Roundup: Madison edged by Milbank in OT Madison waste site moves forward despite county reservations Flying high: Aviation pioneer honored in exhibit designed by volunteer City encourages 'educated voting' on county opt-out Follow us Facebook Twitter