Dakota State University earned four awards in the 38th annual Educational Advertising Awards competition. The university received three Silver awards and one Merit recognition.

DSU’s enrollment and admissions campaign, “Enter the DSUniverse,” earned a Silver for “Total Advertising Campaign.” The campaign, made in partnership with Sioux Falls-based marketing agency Lawrence & Schiller, touted the infinite possibilities at the fingertips of DSU graduates.