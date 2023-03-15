Dakota State University earned four awards in the 38th annual Educational Advertising Awards competition. The university received three Silver awards and one Merit recognition.
DSU’s enrollment and admissions campaign, “Enter the DSUniverse,” earned a Silver for “Total Advertising Campaign.” The campaign, made in partnership with Sioux Falls-based marketing agency Lawrence & Schiller, touted the infinite possibilities at the fingertips of DSU graduates.
To date, the mixed-media campaign has gathered more than 19 million impressions and almost 21,000 social media engagements.
A Silver was also awarded to the DSU Cyber Team Video in the “Special Video” category. The film documented the story of three DSU Trojans competing in the first International CyberSecurity Challenge, held in Athens, Greece. For admissions materials, DSU’s College Fair Poster won a Silver and the Viewbook won a Merit.
“It’s an honor to be recognized amongst our peers and with our partner, Lawrence & Schiller. Much planning and creativity goes into every piece,” said Kelli Koepsell, director of marketing and communications for DSU.
This year, more than 2,000 entries were submitted by more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. Entries were divided into 54 categories. Awards were given to the campaigns and materials that showed exceptional quality, creativity and message effectiveness.
Judges consist of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals.
AWARDS LIST
Silver: Total Advertising Campaign – Enter the DSUniverse Enrollment Campaign