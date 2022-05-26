Purchase Access

LATC president’s list

WATERTOWN — Lake Area Technical College announced the current president’s list, honoring students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.

Area students recognized were Blaine Hare (4.0) of Wentworth and Andrew Jones (4.0) and Benjamin Thielbar, both of Madison.